Palestinian Arab media reported Thursday morning that two people were injured in violent clashes that broke out overnight during an IDF arrest operation in Shechem (Nablus).
According to the report, one of them is in serious condition.
|
06:39
Reported
News BriefsSivan 24, 5778 , 07/06/18
PA report: Two injured in clashes in Shechem
Palestinian Arab media reported Thursday morning that two people were injured in violent clashes that broke out overnight during an IDF arrest operation in Shechem (Nablus).
According to the report, one of them is in serious condition.
Last Briefs