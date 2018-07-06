Hamas expresses support for BDS

In a statement marking the anniversary of the Arab defeat in the 1967 Six Day War, Hamas on Wednesday reiterated its commitment to the continuation of Jihad to liberate all of “Palestine” and praised the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel.

The terrorist group said it strongly opposed any move that would promote normalization with Israel, adding, "We welcome the positions of countries, organizations and bodies that support the rights of the Palestinian people and the resistance against normalization, as well as the international boycott movement against the occupation (BDS) and other movements, and we also praise all liberals/free people in the world who support the [Palestinian] cause."