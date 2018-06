Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is now a member of President Donald Trump’s legal team, said on Wednesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un got “on his hands and knees and begged” for his meeting with Trump to be rescheduled after Trump canceled it.

Giuliani, who was speaking at a conference in Tel Aviv and quoted by Politico, recommended that the Trump administration adopt a similar approach in future peace negotiations with Palestinian Arabs.