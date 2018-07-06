The death toll in the massive volcano eruption in Guatemala rose to 99 on Wednesday, the country’s disaster and forensic agency said.
The eruption on Sunday was the volcano’s biggest eruption in four decades.
|
02:59
Reported
News BriefsSivan 24, 5778 , 07/06/18
Death toll in Guatemala volcano eruption rises to 99
The death toll in the massive volcano eruption in Guatemala rose to 99 on Wednesday, the country’s disaster and forensic agency said.
The eruption on Sunday was the volcano’s biggest eruption in four decades.
Last Briefs