British FM calls for independent inquiry into Gaza deaths

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Wednesday expressed the British government’s concerns over the situation in Gaza during a meeting in London with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

A statement released by Johnson’s office said the Foreign Secretary “condemned incitement and rocket fire against Israel. He reiterated the need for Israel to carry out a transparent, independent inquiry into the loss of more than 120 Palestinian lives during the recent Gaza protests, as well as over 10,000 injuries, with approximately 4,000 of these as a result of live gun fire.”