22:47 Reported News Briefs Sivan 23, 5778 , 06/06/18 Sivan 23, 5778 , 06/06/18 PA calls to try Public Security Minister in The Hague Read more PA condemns Minister Erdan's statements on need to act against those using kite terror, calling to prosecute Israeli 'criminals' at ICC. ► ◄ Last Briefs