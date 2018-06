18:52 Reported News Briefs Sivan 23, 5778 , 06/06/18 Sivan 23, 5778 , 06/06/18 'Bus driver threatened us, refused to let anyone off' Read more Passengers on Jerusalem bus say driver threatened them, held them on the bus against their will. 'All the kids on the bus were crying.' ► ◄ Last Briefs