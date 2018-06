15:43 Reported News Briefs Sivan 23, 5778 , 06/06/18 Sivan 23, 5778 , 06/06/18 Next week: Netiv Ha'avot eviction - without violence Read more Residents agree with head of Central Command that only 2 of the 15 houses will contain passive resistance. Rabbis urge public to come. ► ◄ Last Briefs