14:15 Reported News Briefs Sivan 23, 5778 , 06/06/18 Sivan 23, 5778 , 06/06/18 The 21st Knesset: Which new parties have the best chance? Read more A number of new parties - most led by former lawmakers - will vie for a place in the next Knesset. But what are their chances? ► ◄ Last Briefs