13:48 Reported News Briefs Sivan 23, 5778 , 06/06/18 Sivan 23, 5778 , 06/06/18 Rabbis call on public to protest Netiv Ha'avot demolitions Read more Dozens of rabbis call on the public to come to Netiv Ha'avot neighborhood next week to protest destruction of neighborhood houses. ► ◄ Last Briefs