09:54 Reported News Briefs Sivan 23, 5778 , 06/06/18 'The Israel-hating, anti-Semitic terror supporters won' Defense Minister slams decision by Argentinian soccer team to nix game in Israel, vows that Israel won't give in 'to anti-Semites'.