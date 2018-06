08:13 Reported News Briefs Sivan 23, 5778 , 06/06/18 Sivan 23, 5778 , 06/06/18 Ilana Kurshan wins $100,000 Jewish Literature Sami Rohr Prize Read more American immigrant to Israel wins Jewish literature prize for memoir highlighting effect of Talmud study on her life. ► ◄ Last Briefs