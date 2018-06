Egypt's Prime Minister, Sherif Ismail, on Tuesday submitted his government's resignation, three days after President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi was sworn in for a second, four-year term in office, reports The Associated Press.

Ismail’s move was in keeping with political tradition in Egypt that the government should resign at the start of a new presidential term. However, Sisi has the prerogative to use the opportunity to reshuffle the Cabinet.