Israeli embassy in Argentina confirms: Friendly match has been cancelled

The Israeli embassy in Argentina confirmed on Tuesday night that the friendly match between the national soccer teams of Israel and Argentina has been cancelled.

"The threats and provocations against Lionel Messi, which logically raised fears over the game, are not foreign to the daily lives of the Israeli population, whose athletes have often been the target of violence and terror attacks," said the embassy on Twitter, adding, "The friendship between Israel and Argentina is not measured by a soccer match."

