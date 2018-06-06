Arab MK welcomes cancellation of Argentina soccer game

MK Jamal Zahalka (Joint List) on Tuesday welcomed the decision of Argentina’s national soccer team to cancel a planned friendly match with the Israeli national team, which was scheduled to take place in Jerusalem this Saturday.

"I congratulate the Argentine team on its decision to cancel the game at Al-Maliha Stadium," tweeted Zahalka, referencing the name the Arabs use to call the Teddy Stadium, where the game was to have been played.

"The world should pressure Israel to accept the UN resolutions for peace without occupation," Zahalka added.