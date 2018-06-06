U.S. Treasury: Iran has multiplied its support for Hezbollah

A senior official at the United States Treasury said on Tuesday that Iran has multiplied its support for the Hezbollah terrorist group to a figure exceeding $700 million, more than three times as much as previous estimates of funding for the Lebanon-based group.

Speaking at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) in Washington and quoted by The National, the U.S. Treasury under-secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, Sigal Mandelker, condemned the Iranian government’s behavior on multiple fronts including funding illicit activities and supporting terrorism.