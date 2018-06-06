Argentine striker welcomes cancellation of game against Israel

Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain on Tuesday night welcomed the cancellation of the friendly match between the Argentine and Israeli teams.
“They’ve finally done the right thing,” Higuain said in an interview with ESPN.
