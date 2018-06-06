Regev: I hope Argentina's players won't succumb to terror and BDS

Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev (Likud) spoke on Tuesday with Danny Ben Naim, the organizer of the friendly soccer game between the Israel and Argentina teams, and was updated by him on the frantic efforts that are being made so that the Argentine team will come to play in Israel as scheduled despite reports that the game had been cancelled.

Regev was told that since the Argentine national team announced it would play in Israel, various terrorist organizations have begun to send messages and threats to the team’s players and their families, with explicit threats to harm their lives and their family's lives. Among other things, the players were sent videos and pictures of children's bodies.

Minister Regev said, "I hope that Argentina's players will not succumb to the terror threats and to the BDS organizations."