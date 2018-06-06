J Street aiding BDS campaigns on campuses

Campus branches of J Street have been helping anti-Israel activists gain support for student government resolutions calling for boycotts of Israel, the Washington Free Beacon revealed, following a review it held of Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaigns on college campuses during the recently concluded 2017-2018 school year.

The review found that at many schools where boycott and divestment campaigns have taken place, J Street chapters provided key assistance to BDS activists through statements, lobbying, and activism that fueled the anti-Israel climate on campus and reinforced accusations against Israel made by BDS groups.