23:34 Reported News Briefs Sivan 22, 5778 , 05/06/18 Regev to Netanyahu: Take action to prevent the game from being canceled Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev on Tuesday evening asked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to speak with the president of Argentina and ask him to intervene to prevent the cancellation of the friendly soccer game between the two countries' teams.