22:52 Reported News Briefs Sivan 22, 5778 , 05/06/18 Sivan 22, 5778 , 05/06/18 Jewish spark in Taiwan: 'Making the desert bloom' Read more Rabbi Shlomi Tabib, wife Racheli and five children live in Taipei for seven years. They talk about challenge in role they took on. ► ◄ Last Briefs