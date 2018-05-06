22:07 Reported News Briefs Sivan 22, 5778 , 05/06/18 Sivan 22, 5778 , 05/06/18 Gabbay: 'The south is burning' Zionist Union leader Avi Gabbay blasted the government for what he said was its inability to protect Israel's south from flaming kites sent in by Gazans. "Netanyahu, Liberman and their government are allowing Hamas to burn the south," said Gabbay. ► ◄ Last Briefs