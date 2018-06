22:06 Reported News Briefs Sivan 22, 5778 , 05/06/18 Sivan 22, 5778 , 05/06/18 'If I were in Gaza, I'd launch a kite' Read more Writer and playwright Yehoshua Sobol expresses curious understanding for Arab terror burning thousands of dunams in Negev. ► ◄ Last Briefs