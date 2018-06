19:04 Reported News Briefs Sivan 22, 5778 , 05/06/18 Sivan 22, 5778 , 05/06/18 Rudy Giuliani says 'Trump Israel's best friend' Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani said that he thinks President Trump is Israel's best friend. "Trump is the best friend Israel has ever had," he said, "In the past, I thought that only Reagan and Bush Jr. were good for Israel... Trump makes decisions that no one before him had the courage to accept. After all, the American Congress decided by law to order the transfer of the embassy to Jerusalem, which never happened. All Trump's predecessors made promises and did not commit." ► ◄ Last Briefs