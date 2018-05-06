Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon said on Tuesday that his brother, Kobi Kahlon, a member of the Jerusalem City Council, is considering running for mayor.
The treasurer was interviewed by Israel Defense Forces Radio.
|
14:05
Reported
News BriefsSivan 22, 5778 , 05/06/18
Finance Minister's brother mulling run for Jerusalem mayor
