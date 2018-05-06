PM to discuss anti-Semitism with Macron

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu told leaders of the Jewish community in France on Tuesday that he would discuss the spread of anti-Semitism in Europe in addition to the main topic of Iran during his meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Netanyahu said anti-Semitic attacks "have ancient elements, but the manifestations of this phenomenon are new." Acknowledging French agreement that the phenomenon must be fought, he said, "The main thing to understand is that it never ends with the Jews. Hatred of the Jews always spreads to a bigger problem, and therefore it is possible to recruit others. Both for moral reasons and for the future of society."