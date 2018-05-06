13:55 Reported News Briefs Sivan 22, 5778 , 05/06/18 Sivan 22, 5778 , 05/06/18 Netanyahu: 'We will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons' Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to Iran's threats that it will accelerate the enrichment of uranium in its territory."We are not surprised, we will not allow them to acquire nuclear weapons," Netanyahu said during his visit to France. ► ◄ Last Briefs