MK fires back against Muslim attacks at parliamentary conference

Member of Knesset Yoel Razvozov (Yesh Atid) has slammed the chairmen of the parliaments of Qatar and Indonesia for attacking Israel during a Moscow conference on the development of parliamentarism. The Qatari leader accused the "Zionist occupier" of illegal actions against Palestinians and the situation of Gaza residents, while the Indonesian chairman called on the 80 countries and 500 members of parliament to support the Palestinians against "Israel's crimes."

MK Razbuzov said, "You are hypocrites. There is no such thing as good terror. Hamas is trying to murder the citizens of Israel - and you, even here at the conference, are defending it." Noting that the Israel Defense Forces do not carry out any military action without Hamas attacking first, he concluded, "Israel has the right to defend itself. We expect the international community and you, members of parliaments from around the world, to denounce and condemn the Palestinian terrorist organizations, headed by Hamas, and to take every possible means to stop them from their murderous activities."