13:38 Reported News Briefs Sivan 22, 5778 , 05/06/18 Sivan 22, 5778 , 05/06/18 UC San Diego Hillel sign vandalized with threatening graffiti A sign announcing the future home of the University of California San Diego Hillel is vandalized with a Nazi-stylized insult. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs