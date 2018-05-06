Hamas co-founder: Gaza will be more saturated with blood after Ramadan

Senior Hamas figure Mahmoud Az-Zahar has warned that the wave of violence along the Gaza border will be even bloodier after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, if there is no solution to the hardships of Gaza's citizens and the easing of the blockade.

He told Sky News in Arabic, "If you, in the West, find a solution for the people, we can build a seaport in two months to allow our people to receive medical treatment outside the strip and enable social and economic assistance to arrive via these channels. But if this situation continues, I think the next wave will be more saturated with blood."