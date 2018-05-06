Israel believes harsh sanctions on Iran will destabilize regime

Senior Israeli officials estimate that severe economic sanctions against Iran, as promoted by the United States, could increase internal opposition in Iran and destabilize the regime there, according to a Monday evening report by Israeli public television.

The assessment is based on an increase in the number of demonstrations and protests throughout Iran. In addition, sources in Israel note that Tehran's foreign policy is currently undergoing internal disagreement within the Iranian regime, in light of the activity of Quds Force commander in the Revolutionary Guards, Qasem Soleimani, in the region.