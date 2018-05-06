The death toll in the volcano eruption in Guatemala has risen to 62.
The director of Guatemala's National Institute of Forensic Science said only 13 of the victims have been identified so far.
|
23:43
Reported
News BriefsSivan 21, 5778 , 04/06/18
Death toll in volcano eruption in Guatemala rises to 62
The death toll in the volcano eruption in Guatemala has risen to 62.
The director of Guatemala's National Institute of Forensic Science said only 13 of the victims have been identified so far.
Last Briefs