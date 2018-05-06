23:08 Reported News Briefs Sivan 21, 5778 , 04/06/18 Sivan 21, 5778 , 04/06/18 Slightly warmer tomorrow It will be partly cloudy overnight and clear to partly cloudy during the day through Friday. Temperatures will go up slightly on Tuesday to their seasonal average. Additional warming on Wednesday will make temperatures unseasonably high, mainly in the mountains and inland areas. Strong northerly winds will prevail along the Mediterranean coast in the afternoon. More of the same on Thursday with temperatures going up again. No significant temperature change with no afternoon winds expected on Friday. Tuesday highs:

Jerusalem: 28Celsius/82Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 35C/95F;

Golan Heights, Be'er Sheva': 32/89; Haifa: 26/78;

Tel Aviv: 27/80; Dead Sea, Eilat: 37/98 ► ◄ Last Briefs