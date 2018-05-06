Minor claims sexual abuse during ISA interrogation

A lawyer for a minor interrogated by the Shabak Israel Security Agency on suspicion of committing "price tag" vandalism offenses claims that an interrogator in the organization committed indecent acts during his interrogation last Friday.

The Shin Bet said in response that "the allegations mentioned in the article are unfounded and false and have no basis in reality. Their sole purpose is to divert the discussion from the suspicions for which the suspect was arrested. The interrogation of the suspect is being carried out in accordance with the provisions of the law and is subject to judicial supervision and review."