  Sivan 21, 5778 , 04/06/18

Fire in Jerusalem's Armon Hanatziv neighborhood - residents evacuated

Firefighters are battling a fire that is raging in a grove in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood in Jerusalem.

Police evacuated the residents of Yaakov Raz Street from their homes for fear of spreading fire.

