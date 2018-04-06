Firefighters are battling a fire that is raging in a grove in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood in Jerusalem.
Police evacuated the residents of Yaakov Raz Street from their homes for fear of spreading fire.
News BriefsSivan 21, 5778 , 04/06/18
Fire in Jerusalem's Armon Hanatziv neighborhood - residents evacuated
