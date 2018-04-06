Shekel down - Pound outpaces Euro and dollar

The official value of the shekel declined an average of .17 percent on Monday against most of the featured currencies on the Bank of Israel's foreign-exchange list.

The United States dollar was fixed at NIS 3.566, up .028 percent from Friday, while the Euro rose .367 percent to 4.1798 shekels, and the pound sterling was set at 4.7735 shekels, up .76 percent. The Australian dollar jumped 1.427 percent to a six-week high of NIS 2.7288, thanks to better-than-expected retail sales figures and company profit.