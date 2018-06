15:50 Reported News Briefs Sivan 21, 5778 , 04/06/18 Sivan 21, 5778 , 04/06/18 Minister: The south is under attack, not just from Gaza Minister of Construction and Housing Yoav Galant presented, today, his "Arrow to the South" plan to strengthen Jewish settlement in the Negev and prevent the loss of Israeli control over the area. The retired general told the Knesset Interior Affairs and Environmental Protection Committee, "The south is under attack, not only from Gaza, and the illegal occupation of the Bedouin is eroding Zionist sovereignty in the Negev, which is half the territory of the State of Israel. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs