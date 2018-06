15:31 Reported News Briefs Sivan 21, 5778 , 04/06/18 Sivan 21, 5778 , 04/06/18 Unprecedented: Bill proposed by Arab MKs disqualified by Knesset Presidium Knesset Presidium disqualifies bill to turn Israel into a "country of all its citizens," negating its Jewish character. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs