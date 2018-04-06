During IDF operations in the city of Hevron and other Arab villages overnight Sunday, the soldiers found inciting materials, including flags, hats and pictures identified with Hamas.
The findings were transferred to the security forces.
|
06:51
Reported
News BriefsSivan 21, 5778 , 04/06/18
Inciting material found by IDF soldiers
During IDF operations in the city of Hevron and other Arab villages overnight Sunday, the soldiers found inciting materials, including flags, hats and pictures identified with Hamas.
The findings were transferred to the security forces.
Last Briefs