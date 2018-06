Italy's new interior minister, Matteo Salvini, said on Sunday that "common sense" was needed to stop the country from becoming "Europe's refugee camp".

"Italy and Sicily cannot be Europe's refugee camp," he told a crowd of supporters under the blazing sun in the port town of Pozzallo, a migration hotspot.

"Nobody will take away my certainty that illegal immigration is a business ... and seeing people make money on children who go on to die makes me furious," he added.