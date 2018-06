19:03 Reported News Briefs Sivan 20, 5778 , 03/06/18 Sivan 20, 5778 , 03/06/18 Gazans infiltrate, torch contractor's container A number of Gazans have crossed the perimeter fence opposite Khan Yunis in southern Gaza. They set fire to a container of a contractor who works near the fence and fled back to Gaza. ► ◄ Last Briefs