Danon leads fellow UN ambassadors at Celebrate Israel Parade

Danny Danon, Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, lead a delegation of UN ambassadors from around the world marching in Sunday's Celebrate Israel Parade in New York City in honor Israel’s 70th year of independence.

Among the ambassadors who joined Ambassador Danon at the parade were the representatives of Canada, Germany, Spain, Thailand, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Nigeria, Ukraine and Romania. Danon said, “I am pleased to initiate a new tradition of UN ambassadors marching in support of Israel at this important parade. Our adversaries may seek to harm us, but today we see the significance of our friends from around the world promoting voicing their support for Israel in the most public of forums."