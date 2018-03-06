MK Amir Peretz: Prevent the next confrontation

Former Defense Minister Amir Peretz participated, Sunday, in a tour by the Zionist Union in the Gaza vicinity. Peretz said, "While we know how to deal militarily with the threats of Hamas, and the home front in the south manages to maintain a routine life, it seems that not enough has been done to prevent the next confrontation."

Peretz added, "We have partners in the region for a political move that will solve the humanitarian situation of the residents of the Strip and weaken Hamas. I call on the government to do everything possible to prevent the next confrontation."