The Tourism Ministry announced, Sunday, that nearly 145,000 tourists arrived from Europe at the Ovdah airport near Eilat between October and April, up almost 87 percent from the same period a year ago.

It marked the third straight year of increases. The ministry credited the marketing of Eilat's "comfortable climate" and an incentive program to the industry. It said the European tourists injected about 680 million shekels into the economy.