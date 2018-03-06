The best place in the world to be a Druze is Israel

The dedication of Kikar Halohem Hadruzi (Druze Fighter Square) took place today in Givat Ram, near the Jerusalem Museum Quarter.

The square is dedicated to the memory of the 423 Druze members of the security forces who have fallen in defense of the country. Shakib Shanan, whose police-officer son Kamal fell a few months ago in a terror attack on the Temple Mount, said that "the love for the State of Israel was written in the blood of more than 400 members of the Druze community. Our shared existence will live forever. Our shared existence will continue. It is written in tears and blood. The best place in the world to be a Druze is the State of Israel."