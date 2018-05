10:09 Reported News Briefs Sivan 2, 5778 , 16/05/18 Sivan 2, 5778 , 16/05/18 Neturei Karta meets Turkish president, rips Trump's embassy move Read more Delegation of fringe anti-Zionist group meets with Turkish president, praises his anti-Israel policies and calls for dismantling of Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs