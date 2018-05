09:55 Reported News Briefs Sivan 2, 5778 , 16/05/18 Sivan 2, 5778 , 16/05/18 Gaza rejects medicines from Magen David Adom Read more Body coordinating 'Return Marches' refuses to accept medicine delivery from MDA and any medicine originating with 'massacre perpetrators'. ► ◄ Last Briefs