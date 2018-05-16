A pipe bomb was thrown towards security forces on Tuesday night during a violent riot at the outskirts of the Palestinian Arab town of Al Fawwar, near Hevron.
There were no injuries. The forces responded by using riot dispersal means.
|
06:52
Reported
News BriefsSivan 2, 5778 , 16/05/18
Pipe bomb thrown at security forces near Hevron
A pipe bomb was thrown towards security forces on Tuesday night during a violent riot at the outskirts of the Palestinian Arab town of Al Fawwar, near Hevron.
There were no injuries. The forces responded by using riot dispersal means.
Last Briefs