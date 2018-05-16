06:52
  Sivan 2, 5778 , 16/05/18

Pipe bomb thrown at security forces near Hevron

A pipe bomb was thrown towards security forces on Tuesday night during a violent riot at the outskirts of the Palestinian Arab town of Al Fawwar, near Hevron.

There were no injuries. The forces responded by using riot dispersal means.

