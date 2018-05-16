IDF soldiers and Israel Police officers seized two weapons during searches in the Palestinian Arab villages of Bir al-Basha, Beit Sahour and Beit Fajjar overnight Tuesday.
The weapons were transferred to the security forces.
News BriefsSivan 2, 5778 , 16/05/18
Weapons seized in Palestinian Arab villages
