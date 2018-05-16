06:48 Reported News Briefs Sivan 2, 5778 , 16/05/18 Sivan 2, 5778 , 16/05/18 15 wanted terror suspects arrested IDF soldiers arrested overnight Tuesday 15 wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities, popular terror and violent disturbances against civilians and security forces. The suspects were taken for questioning. ► ◄ Last Briefs